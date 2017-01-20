Miami Dolphins 2017 London trip has been set by NFL

The NFL has released the date for the Miami Dolphins trip to London in 2017 to face the New Orleans Saints.

A short while ago the Dolphins official Twitter handle released the following.

The date is set! We will be facing the Saints on October 1st at @wembleystadium. pic.twitter.com/YFIRTk2iOB — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 20, 2017

Miami already knew the “who” and the “where” and now know the when. Miami will play the second of four NFL games in the U.K. this year on October 1st.

Baltimore will play visitor to the Jacksonville Jaguars in week 3. Later in the year the Vikings and Browns will play on October 22nd and the on the 29th the Cardinals and Rams will play.

The October date also means that Miami will return to London in the 4th week of the season for the 3rd time and will thus have a week 5 bye upon their return.

The rest of the schedule will be released sometime in April. Typically a week ahead of the draft.

