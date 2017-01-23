Mel Kiper has Jets selecting defensive back in 1st Round

Mel Kiper has released his first NFL mock draft for 2017. He has the New York Jets selecting Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Phew!

At least he doesn’t have the New York Jets selecting a quarterback. While it may be best to select an offensive lineman, selecting a cornerback wouldn’t be as egregious taking a quarterback.

Lattimore could be the best cover corner in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Jets need a cover corner to play as aggressive as they want to.

Many places have Lattimore in their top-five cornerbacks. He had four interceptions and a touchdown in 2016. In addition to that, he also had 41 combined tackles.

According to Fox Sports:

When you watch him on film, every single pass his way is contested and he never has those big mental lapses that plague other CBs. He can play in man or zone and he can play against the run, so there should be no issues with a DC thinking he won’t fit any scheme.

NFL Draft Bible says:

His combo of size and speed along with technique and elite ball skills make him a top prospect even though he’s a young player.

At 6’0, 192 lbs. he has the size to handle the smaller speed receivers that have become prominent in the league, like Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown. He also as the length to handle taller receivers like Julio Jones and Dez Bryant.

They need to replace cornerback Darrelle Revis immediately. So, if they can’t find his replacement in free agency, drafting a cornerback would be good or them.

Normally, it’s best to go with the best player available in the draft. However, Lattimore will be near the top of the board. So, if he’s available, take him. There may also be some good offensive linemen available at the top of the second round too. With Revis at the end, it’s time to find his replacement, and Lattimore fits the bill.

