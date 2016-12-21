Media power rankings: Week 16

A common theme around the media during the early part of the week is power rankings. Whether they are ranking college football teams, baseball teams, basketball teams, or NFL teams it is something that most major outlets do.

ESPN and NFL.com are no different, and they are the two that I pay the most attention to during the week. They generally use either a composite ranking to get their list, or they have someone assigned to watch every game before they make their list.

So, let’s take a look at how those two sites ranked the Tennessee Titans in their power rankings.

NFL.com: 13 (19)

“Hats off to the little team that could from Nashville. The Titans have defied the odds since coming off the Week 13 bye, taking two close contests against the big, bad AFC West and keeping their playoff hopes alive. Once again, the 1956 football formula works in 2016 for this team: pound the run and play stout defense. Derrick Henry, in particular, stood out on Sunday. Listened to Frank Wycheck on the Titans‘ radio broadcast for a bit and agreed with his take that it would be nice to see Tennessee use the big rookie more to soften up defenses for DeMarco Murray. Next up: at Jacksonville.”

-Elliot Harrison

The Titans are great and should be high in the power rankings, still it is really weird to see them so high for the first time in almost a decade.

Derrick Henry looks great, but I still think that the Tennessee Titans need to relax on throwing him into the action. DeMarco Murray is still running at a high level and he steadily gets yards. Henry took a pounding in college, and maybe it isn’t the worst thing in the world to keep your rookie running back ready for a potential playoff run and beyond.

ESPN: 16 (16)

“That’s two straight games without a passing touchdown for Marcus Mariota, but it’s also two straight wins for the Titans. Tennessee is proving it can win with rushing and defense, but Mariota returning to form wouldn’t hurt, either. The Titans play at Jacksonville in Week 16.”

Man, what? The Titans don’t move up despite grinding out a win in freezing (to put it mildly) weather, against a playoff team while they didn’t get many (if any) breaks all game?

The Titans at 16 is fine, but to not even bump them up one spot when you have teams like the Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, and Denver Broncos ahead of them? I mean, the Titans have beaten all of these teams this season except for the Bucs who they beat last year.

I don’t know. Maybe I am being too sensitive, but that seems like a bad move.

