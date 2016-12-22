Matthew and Kelly Stafford step up for family of slain Detroit policeman

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are coming to the aid of the family of a Detroit police officer who was killed in a hit-and-run driver during a traffic stop in October.

Police Corporal Myron Jarrett’s family was in attendance Wednesday at a holiday event.

“I have a daughter that’s a senior in high school so she’s really taking it hard and her father won’t be there for her graduation so it’ very difficult for her,” Sacha Jarrett, a mother of four, told FOX2Detroit.com. “So this is going to be double for her not having him for the holidays as well as not being at her graduation in June.”

The Staffords delivered gifts to the Jarrett’s house. They were unable to do it actually on Christmas morning because the Lions are preparing for Monday’s game with the Dallas Cowboys.



“Matthew Stafford and his wife are so sweet and he’s so down to earth,” Sacha Jarrett said. “He’s such a regular guy, I didn’t know. He came to my home, he seemed like he was very comfortable there, he communicated with my kids and I just appreciate what they did for my family this Christmas.”

The city of Detroit also plans to honor Myron Jarrett’s memory.

Chief James Craig said the city plans to name a street after Corporal Jarrett.