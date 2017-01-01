Matt Stafford explains why he’s so good in the fourth quarter

FOX Sports’ Terry Bradshaw sat down for an interview with Detroit Lions quarterback Matt Stafford this week for an in-depth conversation on the QB position, Stafford’s health, Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, fourth-quarter comebacks and Stafford’s inspiration.

Here’s Stafford on why he’s playing better in the fourth:

“I don’t think that I’m more comfortable [in the fourth quarter] than I am at any other point in the game. Maybe I’m more comfortable than most people in that situation. But it sure is fun watching the other team celebrate on the sideline and then just snatch that win from them.”

Detroit takes on Green Bay at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday with a playoff berth on the line.