Matt Ryan ices game with TD pass to Mohamed Sanu (Video)

Matt Ryan shut the door on the Seahawks for good with a touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu. The Falcons are headed to the NFC Championship!

The Atlanta Falcons refuse to lose this game, as shown by their demolition of the Seattle Seahawks. With the game nearly winding down, the Falcons took a 36-13 lead.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan justified his MVP frontrunner status with his third touchdown pass of the day, throwing an easy lob pass to wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

The Falcons quarterback now has 334 yards and three touchdown passes with a 126.4 passer rating. He has made himself an MVP candidate by spreading the ball around even with superstar Julio Jones on the field.

Ryan has continued to do that against the Seahawks, as eight different receivers have caught at least one pass. Sanu himself has four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. Sanu has proven to be a reliable complementary receiver in this prolific Falcons offense.

The Falcons have proven that they are here to stay as serious Super Bowl contenders after being favored by 4.5 points. Ryan is about to achieve the second playoff win of his career, boosting his record to 2-4. His critics will not be completely silenced if the Falcons fail to reach the Super Bowl, though.

It remains to be seen how they can perform in the NFC Championship. They will definitely take on an offense that can match wits with them. The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers will battle to face them in the NFC Championship. Superstars like Ezekiel Elliott and Aaron Rodgers will certainly enable their respective offenses to keep up with a hot Falcons unit.

