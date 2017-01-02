Matt Miller’s behemoth mock draft

Matt Miller took on the tough task of a full 7-round 2017 NFL Mock Draft. Not only do the Tennessee Titans end up with some good players, they address nearly every need on the roster.

Here is a quick rundown of who Miller picked, and my thoughts on the pick. Go read the full mock above to appreciate the work he did putting that mock together.

Round 1, pick 5: Mike Williams WR, Clemson

I absolutely understand this pick on paper. A big WR who can make some contested catches is a great asset to have on a team with a great young QB and a good running game. However, I just don’t like the Titans going WR early.

I think Rishard Matthews is a very good receiver, and I think that the Titans should go BPA here. With Reuben Foster and Tim Williams both still on the board, I would have liked to see them add a blue-chip defensive player here given how bad that side of the ball was for them.

Round 1, pick 18: Quincy Wilson CB, Florida

I really like Quincy Wilson off of first glance. He is a long CB (6’1) and he has some really nice tools. I need to see a little bit more from him to really fall in love with him, but based on what I have seen I think he could easily be the CB1 on this team and allow LeShaun Sims to go to the other side giving the Titans a talented young tandem.

If you want to read more about Wilson from someone who is high on him, go check out Jonah Tuls and his top 30 here.

Round 3, pick 69: Elijah Qualls DL, Washington

Qualls is an odd player, he is build really wide but plays more like a finesse player. He thinks he is Haloti Ngata at times, and while he does flash some of that athleticism, he can really do some good things when he gets underneath an interior lineman’s pads and drives him back into the QB’s lap.

I would imagine that he projects to a nose tackle in Dick LeBeau’s current scheme, which is a position this team could use a playmaker at.

Round 3, pick 82: Evan Engram TE, Ole Miss

I love this pick. While I think Engram is an oversized WR more than a true tight end, I like him as a vertical compliment to Delanie Walker. If this team is set on power football, taking a tight end and using him as a slot in different looks.

Round 4, pick 122: Zach Banner T/G, USC

I do not like Banner. I think he is a worse version of Dennis Kelly, who I do like. He is huge, has leverage issues and the Titans don’t need another OT. As for guard, I hate the prospect of a 6’9 guard.

Round 5, pick 163: Stacy Coley WR, Miami

Another pick I really like for the Titans. Coley is a fast WR who projects best to the slot, and I think that if you are going to let Kendall Wright walk (which they are) then you need to find someone else that has any sort of speed.

Round 7, pick 241: Brendan Langley CB, Lamar

Alright, I have no idea who this is yet, but I will make it a point to figure it out between now and the draft!

This article originally appeared on