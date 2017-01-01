Raiders QB Matt McGloin injured, Connor Cook makes NFL debut

Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin left the field in the second quarter with a left shoulder injury after an illegal hit by Jared Crick of the Denver Broncos. He was listed as questionable for his return.

McGloin made his first start since 2013 due to Derek Carr's injury. He finished the first half with 6 of 11 passes completed for 21 yards before heading to the locker room.

Team physicians were treating McGloin's neck on the sidelines.

Third string quarterback Connor Cook, a former standout at Michigan State, was activated before the game and made his NFL debut.

A victory on Sunday would crown the Raiders as AFC West champions and get a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Raiders trailed 17–10 at halftime.

