Matt Cavanaugh To Be Promoted To Offensive Coordinator By Washington Redskins

The Washington Redskins have promoted quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh to the offensive coordinator position. He will replace the departed Sean McVay.

After making an internal hire at the defensive coordinator position with Greg Manusky, the Washington Redskins made an internal hire on the offensive side of the ball. The team promoted quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh to the offensive coordinator position on Sunday afternoon. Cavanaugh was long rumored to be the top candidate for the team, and the hiring made a lot of sense.

The move to hire Cavanaugh makes a lot of sense for the Redskins. He has been with the organization with the past couple of seasons, and I listed him as the team’s top option as soon as McVay left the team.

Cavanaugh has spent the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach for the Redskins, and the results have been great. He has helped lead Cousins to putting up solid numbers, and really helped to transform the quarterback. Under Cavanaugh’s tutelage, Cousins has posted a TD-INT rate of 54-to-23, a completion percentage over 68, and over 9,000 passing yards. Those are remarkable numbers, and they would only get better with Cavanaugh at the helm. It also helps Cavanaugh’s cause that he has worked as an NFL offensive coordinator in the past. From 1997 to 2004, he was the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens. He helped lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl title in 2000, and also won a couple of Super Bowl rings as a player. In short, his experience would allow him to truly lead the Redskins offensive staff while keeping some continuity.

On all fronts, this was probably the right move. Cavanaugh is a highly experienced candidate who has a strong rapport with Kirk Cousins. He knows how the offense operates and is probably the closest thing that the team has to McVay. He will be able to work with the new quarterbacks coach Kevin O’Connell to really create a strong offense. The Redskins should endure little if any regression under Cavanaugh.

