Matchups to Watch: Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Oakland Raiders look to move to 12-3 on the season and remain atop the AFC West. Here are the matchups to watch in Week 16.

The Oakland Raiders are going to the playoffs, they sit atop the AFC West, and control their own path to a first-round bye. Oh, and Mario Edwards Jr. is back.

With an opportunity to move to 12-3 on the season, here are the matchups to watch in their Week 16 contest with the Indianapolis Colts.

Oakland’s slow DBs vs. Indy’s fast WRs

One of the biggest issues with Oakland’s defense is painfully obvious. There is a clear lack of speed throughout the unit, particularly amongst the defensive backfield. Three of the last four weeks, we have seen fast receivers simply fly past the Raider CBs for long TDs, with little to no safety help. Generally, Oakland’s DBs win with length or intelligence, but there are times when the lack of raw foot speed really hurts.

The Colts have a stable of lightning fast WRs. T.Y. Hilton is playing as well as anyone right now, with over 1,200 receiving yards at this point in the season. Donte Moncrief, who is now a confirmed play, has 2 TDs over the last two games. Phillip Dorset is a rocket, who can take a play the house anytime he touches the ball.

This WR corp is what nightmares are made of for Raider DBs. They can run, they are small, and they are quicker than the Raider DBs will ever hope to be. Reggie Nelson and Nate Allen, in particular, will need to study up in order to anticipate how Luck likes to attack certain coverages. This could give the safety help over the top a little more time to help out the corners.

The Raiders Pass Rush vs. Colts OL

It’s not all bad news for the Raiders, though. While the Colts have a clear advantage with their WRs, the Raiders pass rushers clearly have the upper hand against a struggling Colts OL.

Khalil Mack has been heating up all season in anticipation of a big playoff run. He’s making a name for himself as one of the best closers in the league, making plays when they are needed most.

Bruce Irvin, not to be outdone, has been downright unstoppable as of late. Mario Edwards Jr. — who looked great his rookie season — is ready to return, and rookie James Cowser has been making big flash plays since being bumped to the active roster.

The Colts offensive line has less to write home about. On his best day, Anthony Castonzo isn’t much more than an average left tackle. Le’Raven Clark is young but has struggled throughout his career; he is ranked 20th in Bleacher Reports latest NFL1000. NFL1000 also isn’t too high on any of the other offensive lineman, including guard Jonotthan Harrison (27th ranked guard) and Joe Haeg (38th). Fortunately for Indy, center Ryan Kelly is a talented all-around player.

The best part of the Colts o-line is right in the middle, far away from the dangerous edge rushers of the Raiders. Look for the Colts to help out their tackles with TEs and backs, but it won’t be enough. The Raiders have a deep group of talented pass rushers that they can keep fresh as they pressure Andrew Luck. The Raiders will need the pass rushers to take advantage of the mismatch because if not, Andrew Luck could have a field day.

Oakland’s Run Game vs. the Colts defensive line

The average defensive lineman in the NFL has gone his whole life being the biggest, strongest, most physically imposing presence, from before high school all the way through college. That same defensive lineman then makes it to the NFL, plays against the Raiders, and gets mauled by an army of the meanest and strongest men in the world. The Raiders OL is incredible to watch. 300-pound men get knocked around like they are DBs. This will be a big week for them.

The Colts just don’t have the strength along the defensive line to hold up. Hassan Ridgeway has been a talented standout rookie and Henry Anderson has flashed at times, but the group lacks the necessary strength to keep from being driven off the ball. There is talent in Indy and while some of the Colts DL rotation shows promise, they aren’t yet at a level that can compete with a unit like the Raiders OL.

Look for the Raiders to utilize gap running schemes against the Colts as Menelik Watson and Donald Penn clear the OLBs from the LOS and Rodney Hudson, Kelechi Osemele and Gabe Jackson gobble up DTs like they are gingerbread cookies. If you’re in a fantasy football game with Latavius Murray or Jalen Richard on your team you’ll probably have a good week.

This article originally appeared on