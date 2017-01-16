Mason Crosby’s clutch kicks for the Packers were more improbable than you think

The Green Bay Packers reached the NFC Championship Game for the fourth time in the past 10 years in no small part to the clutch kicking of Mason Crosby. The 32-year-old kicker hit not one but two kicks from 50-plus yards in the fourth quarter to lift the Packers to a thrilling 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Crosby’s first kick was from 56 yards, giving the Cowboys a 31-28 lead with 1:33 left. But after Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey tied the score at 31 with a 52-yarder, Crosby converted once again – this time from 51 yards as time expired.

You’d assume Crosby has nailed a number of clutch kicks throughout his 10-year career with the Packers, but what he did Sunday he had never accomplished in the NFL. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Crosby entered Sunday’s game 0-for-4 on potential game-tying or go-ahead field goals from 50-plus yards in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Mason Crosby is 0-of-4 in his career on potential game-tying or go-ahead FG from 50+ yards in the 4th/OT entering this kick — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 16, 2017

Crosby ended that drought in a big way Sunday, helping the Packers hand the Cowboys only their second loss at home this season.