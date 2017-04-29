Marshawn Lynch takes out full-page ad to thank the Seahawks and their fans

Marshawn Lynch made a name for himself in Seattle, helping the Seahawks win a Super Bowl. Although he’s no longer a member of the team now that he’s with the Oakland Raiders, the city of Seattle will always have a special place in his heart.

To show his respect for the Seahawks organization and the fans, Lynch is taking out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times on Sunday to thank owner Paul Allen and the “12s.”

Here’s a look at the spread.

BEASTMODE – what a class act. Full page message in tomorrow SUNDAY Seattle Times. Don't miss it. pic.twitter.com/jTVJhWSrYE — Frank Blethen (@fblethen) April 29, 2017

Lynch spent six years in Seattle, making four Pro Bowls with 6,347 yards on the ground. He rushed for 57 touchdowns with the Seahawks, which is the second most in franchise history.