NFL players react to Oakland’s deal for Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch is set to come out of retirement and return to his hometown Raiders following a trade between the Seahawks and Oakland, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that Lynch and the Raiders have agreed on a two-year contract.

Lynch announced his retirement during the Super Bowl in 2016. He played five full seasons in Seattle after starting his career in Buffalo. He joined the Seahawks through a trade during the 2010 season.

NFL players took to Twitter to react to the news of Beast Mode landing in Oakland.

Baby reggie 2017 offseason stats.

Zac brown ✖️

Calais Campbell ✖️

BEASTMODE✔️✔️✔️ — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) April 26, 2017

I woke up this morning in beastmode 😎let's get it #raidernation — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) April 26, 2017

Marshawn to the raiders 😱😱😱🔥🔥🔥 — Clint Gresham (@Gresh49) April 26, 2017

👀👀 — Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) April 26, 2017

Lynch, who himself has one of the more entertaining accounts on Twitter, has yet to chime in.

This article originally appeared on