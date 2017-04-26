NFL players react to Oakland’s deal for Marshawn Lynch
Marshawn Lynch is set to come out of retirement and return to his hometown Raiders following a trade between the Seahawks and Oakland, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that Lynch and the Raiders have agreed on a two-year contract.
Lynch announced his retirement during the Super Bowl in 2016. He played five full seasons in Seattle after starting his career in Buffalo. He joined the Seahawks through a trade during the 2010 season.
NFL players took to Twitter to react to the news of Beast Mode landing in Oakland.
He's back… #BeastMode welcome to the squad bro @MoneyLynch #Oakland https://t.co/dtoIZHwD4B
— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 26, 2017
Baby reggie 2017 offseason stats.
Zac brown ✖️
Calais Campbell ✖️
BEASTMODE✔️✔️✔️
— Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) April 26, 2017
I woke up this morning in beastmode 😎let's get it #raidernation
— Donald Penn (@DPENN70) April 26, 2017
Marshawn to the raiders 😱😱😱🔥🔥🔥
— Clint Gresham (@Gresh49) April 26, 2017
👀👀
— Khalil Mack (@52Mack_) April 26, 2017
Lynch, who himself has one of the more entertaining accounts on Twitter, has yet to chime in.