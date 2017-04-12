Marshawn Lynch launches Beast Mode football, fitness gloves

Marshawn Lynch is partnering with Bionic Gloves to help users like him hang onto footballs with the Beast Mode Football Gloves.

A hand specialist designed the new Beast Mode Football Gloves for skill positions with patented natural fit technology for comfort, fit and performance, according to Bionic Gloves. The gloves feature tactical pads and a silicone palm to provide an exceptional and secure grip on the ball. They are also designed to be breathable and flexible.

“Bionic Gloves are at the forefront of glove technology—from golf to now fitness and football—and Marshawn immediately recognized that after trying out a pair,” Cheryl Fink, Director of Marketing for Bionic, said in a statement. “We were thrilled when the opportunity presented itself to work together.”

The football gloves come after the Beast Mode Fitness Gloves for fitness enthusiasts were soft-launched on bionicgloves.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon in December.

Lynch, a former running back for the Seattle Seahawks, retired from the NFL in 2016 with one Super Bowl ring and five Pro Bowl appearances. Born and raised in Oakland, he is very vocal about his Bay Area upbringing which is part of the reason the fitness gloves are now available at select Beast Mode retail in stores Oakland and Seattle as well at www.beastmodeonline.com.

And despite his retirement, there have been rumors circling that the Lynch is considering suiting up again, but this time for his hometown Oakland Raiders. He has reportedly visited the Raiders’ facility.

But with the Raiders recent green light to move to Las Vegas, reports have surfaced saying that the New England Patriots have expressed interest in Lynch. If that were to happen, the Seahawks would have to release him or trade him to Oakland.

