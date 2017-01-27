Marquette King shows off accuracy, punts football through basketball hoop

Marquette King is your favorite punter.

Whether or not you have realized this is, well, that’s up to you. But the Oakland Raiders special teams wizard continues to find ways to entertain and perform on the the field, and with the offseason in effect for the Raiders, King’s keeping his leg sharp in, uh, interesting ways.

King’s latest performance: draining buckets on basketball hoops attached to field goal posts.

This is good offseason training.

I have no idea how long it took to do, but I support anyone who can find ways to fit basketball into their offseason training.

