Marquette King is Having Fun at the Pro Bowl

Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King may just be an alternate for the Pro Bowl, but that isn’t stopping him from having a good time in Orlando.

Following a phenomenal year in 2016, Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King was named a second-team All-Pro. But his performance apparently wasn’t good enough to earn him Pro Bowl recognition, as he was only selected as an alternate.

But that isn’t stopping the the fifth-year punter from having some fun in Orlando. Just as he said he would prior to arriving, Marquette has taken over Orlando.

The King just landed in Orlando, The takeover starts now! ???? — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) January 24, 2017

The first order of business for Marquette was to squash the beef between him and Travis Kelce. You surely remember this gem King dropped on Twitter, after Kelce taunted him during the game:

I told him I don't need a reality show to find a girl lol… https://t.co/O54A8nCA0b — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) December 9, 2016

The NFL’s official account posted a video of King and Kelce having a good time. So just like that, the most important beef since Biggie and Tupac is over.

Next, King quickly “interviewed” Rams punter Johnny Hekker, which was quite funny.

And lastly, Marquette made his plea to the NBA to be entered into the dunk contest.

So we’ve seen quite about so far of Marquette’s shenanigans at the Pro Bowl. But like Derek Carr pointed out, it’s too bad we won’t get to see him in action…at quarterback?

I wish Marquette could take my place as QB though… then the whole world would get to see what I see every day. ???????? https://t.co/MbNjgH3UCW — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 24, 2017

If Marquette isn’t the best punter of the league, which is debatable, he’s at the very least the most entertaining.

This article originally appeared on