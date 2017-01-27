Marquette King Incredibly Punts Ball Through Basketball Hoop (Video)

The legend of Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King continues to grow.

Marquette King hasn’t had much trouble making a name for himself since joining the Oakland Raiders in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State. Between his booming leg, effective punting, and his ever-growin personality, he’s well on his way to becoming a star in a way few punters ever have.

Perhaps one of the reasons that both the legend and popularity of King have grown so rapidly—especially recently—is his presence on social media. He’s one of the most entertaining players in the league consistently when it comes to his Twitter. Not only does he post gems about “going to the club” while wearing his shoulder pads after wins, but also isn’t afraid to promote both his personality and abilities as a punter.

Case-in-point would be on Friday while King was in Orlando for the 2017 Pro Bowl. While just kicking around and enjoying himself—the true spirit of the Pro Bowl—the Raiders punter decided to pull out a trick shot. It sounds mildly impossible or at least improbable, but King made it look easy as he dropped a dime of a punt roughly 40 yards through a basketball hoop:

Show me all the coffin-corner punts in the world and none of them are as wild or impressive as this. There are punters that struggle to pin teams inside the 20-yard line from the far away. Yet King is out here dropping it through the net like he’s Stephen Curry.

Obviously King puts a bit of a target on his back at times. When he dances after a great punt or if he makes a hit, opposing teams don’t take to kindly to punters acting like that. Even if that’s the case, though, that doesn’t mean fans can’t enjoy the entertainment involved.

