Mark Gastineau diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

Another former NFL legend has come forward revealing the unfortunate results of medical testing, and the latest is as difficult to hear as any.

In an interview with 710 WOR Radio Thursday evening, former New York Jets legend Mark Gastineau revealed he was diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease about a year ago.

“You know, my first reaction was that I didn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it,” Gastineau told the New York Daily News in a phone interview. “My second reaction was how can I help other people coming into the NFL? That’s what it’s all about.”

Gastineau, 60, played for the Jets from 1979-88 and was known for his dances after sacks. He said he believes his health issues are related to the hard-hitting natured of his playing style, admitting he often led with his head.

However, despite such disheartening news being so new to the public, Gastineau was on the radio in the first place because he believes if the game is played the right way, it might not be so unsafe. In the interview, he was promoting USA Football’s Heads Up Program, which is trying to make the game safer for future generations.

“The only reason I would allow my child to play is because of this USAFootball.com,” he said. “I would not allow my child to play if I did not have this Heads Up Football. There’s no way in the world. You cannot expect your child to not be injured if you do not enter this program. If a high school doesn’t have this program, there should not be a program.”

Gastineau is the Jet’s all-time leader in sacks and was enshrined in the team’s Ring of Honor in 2012. He’s hoping his sad news won’t overshadow the program or the game in general, but also wants his situation to serve as a warning to parents.

