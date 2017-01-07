Mario Edwards Jr. Added to Oakland Raiders Injury Report

Mario Edwards Jr. has been added to the Oakland Raiders injury report.

The Oakland Raiders have largely been healthy for much of the 2016 season, but ahead of their first playoff game in 14 years, the team is more banged up than they’ve been all year.

Down to their third-string quarterback due to injury to Derek Carr and Matt McGloin, the Raiders will also be without their starting left tackle. And now, they might be without a key player who recently returned to action — Mario Edwards Jr.

The Raiders have added Mario Edwards to the injury report with an illness. He is questionable — Scott Bair (@BairCSN) January 7, 2017

Per Scott Bair, Mario is sick and questionable to play. This shouldn’t be enough to keep him out, but still, it’s worth monitoring.

The Raiders will need all hands on deck in order to win and advanced to the next round of the playoffs.

This article originally appeared on