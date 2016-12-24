Marcus Mariota Carted Off with Aircast on Right Leg

Tennessee’s playoff hopes may have died, as their young quarterback was injured

One of the biggest fears surrounding Marcus Mariota coming out of Oregon was his long-term durability as a mobile quarterback. Fans’ fears came to life in the middle of a playoff race, as Mariota was carted off the field against the Jaguars.

Matt Cassel replaced Mariota, with the Titans playing from behind on the road. Prior to being injured, Mariota was 8/20 with a touchdown and a handful of rushing yards.

While scrambling away from defenders, Mariota was tackled awkwardly by Jaguars rookie Sheldon Day. Mariota stayed down, and an aircast was placed on his right ankle.

The former Heisman winner reportedly could not put any weight on his leg as he was loaded onto the medical cart.

Tough to watch but here's where Marcus Mariota injured his right ankle & had to be carted off. https://t.co/afv6uhsrdu — A to Z Sports (@AtoZSports) December 24, 2016

After a bumpy rookie season with the Titans, Mariota looked to have taken a step forward in his development into an NFL quarterback. The 23-year-old had thrown 26 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions in his sophomore year playing in the NFL.

Mariota also had over 300 rushing yards, as well as two touchdowns.

Tennessee entered their game on Saturday with an 8-6 record, and the hopes of winning the AFC South. With just one win in the division, the chances of winning the South were slim. Houston, who also had eight wins entering the week, is undefeated in the division.

Houston and Tennessee meet in the final game of the regular season on New Years Day.

