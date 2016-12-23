Malcolm Jenkins pick-six’s Eli Manning on terrible pass

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Malcolm Jenkins jumped right in front of a bad pass from New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning for a 34-yard pick-six.

The NFL world has not had a bad Eli Manning game in some time. With everybody watching on Thursday Night Football in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants starting quarterback threw a terrible pass.

It was promptly picked off by Eagles cornerback Malcolm Jenkins, who took it to the house on a 34-yard interception return for a touchdown. The made PAT by kicker Caleb Sturgis would make it 14-0 Eagles early in the first quarter.

If there was a time for a start to a bad game from Manning, on the road against a division rival already out of playoff contention was going to be that time. Philadelphia might only be 5-9 on the season, but the Eagles are well-coached on defense with Jim Schwartz as their star defensive coordinator.

Most of the Eagles’ issues in recent weeks have been on the offensive side of the ball. Both first-year head coach Doug Pederson and rookie starting quarterback Carson Wentz have hit that metaphorical wall we all tend to talk about.

This is a huge game for the Giants. A win over arch rival Philadelphia would clinch the Giants their first NFC playoff berth since the 2011 Super Bowl Championship season. New York remains the only team in the NFC not named the Dallas Cowboys that can achieve home field advantage in the the 2016 NFC Playoffs.

Should the Giants win out and the Cowboys lose out, New York would have the best record in the NFC at 12-4. The Giants would have the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of their season sweep of the Cowboys.

