Making the Call on the 49ers’ Remaining Free Agents

The 49ers have already re-signed Vance McDonald and Ray-Ray Armstrong, here we make the call on the rest of their unrestricted free agents.

It remains unclear whether Trent Baalke will still be the 49ers general manager once the season has come to a close, but that has not stopped him from handing out contract extensions.

Vance McDonald and Ray-Ray Armstrong, who were each set to enter free agency, have recently seen their stays extended.

But the 49ers still have a raft of players who would be unrestricted free agents in the offseason.

Given the struggles of a team that has lost 13 straight, many people may be keen to see the 49ers let the majority of their free agents go.

It is not clear who will be in the position to decide which of the Niners’ UFAs come back, but here we make the call on who they should be looking to keep in the building.

Quarterbacks

Before the draft, what will make the headlines for the 49ers will be what happens with Colin Kaepernick, who can void his restructured contract in the offseason and become a free agent.

He is the only quarterback on the roster who has proven to be NFL starter material, but the man who began the year as the Niners’ starter, Blaine Gabbert, is also heading for free agency.

Gabbert is a passable backup but his time as the starting quarterback should be looked back on as a dark time in the history of a franchise that has been graced by the likes of Joe Montana and Steve Young.

He is an extremely inaccurate quarterback who struggles to throw a simple screen pass and rarely tests defenses deep. Gabbert’s mobility does not make up for his huge failings in other areas and the 49ers should consign his time with the team to history by showing him the door.

There is little harm in re-signing Thad Lewis, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in preseason, to be a training camp quarterback, while Christian Ponder showed enough in preseason to earn another short-term deal to allow him to compete for a backup job.

Running backs

Behind starter Carlos Hyde, there is not much for the 49ers to get excited about on the running back depth chart.

Mike Davis is not a free agent but the Niners, having seen him waste every opportunity he has had, should cut their losses with the former South Carolina back. Releasing Davis would save the 49ers $290,610 and cost them just $351,585 in dead money, per Over The Cap.

Shaun Draughn remains a capable backup who has four touchdowns in 2016 and is worth keeping around, though probably only on a short-term deal given he will turn 30 next December.

DuJuan Harris has flashed explosiveness at times but has found opportunities limited with Hyde getting the bulk of the work. Like Draughn, Harris has upside as a receiver out of the backfield and should at least be allowed to compete for a spot in camp.

But, even if the Niners do keep Draughn and Harris around, they should look to find a better option to serve as Hyde’s immediate backup in either free agency or the draft to help preserve a starter who boasts an extremely physical running style and has had problems with durability.

Wide Receivers

The 49ers’ wide receiver depth chart is a mess.

San Francisco is the most talent-poor team in the league at a position that has been neglected for far too long.

The biggest indicator of the Niners’ lack of quality at wideout is that Jeremy Kerley is their leading receiver with 544 yards and three touchdowns, despite having been acquired towards the end of free agency.

Re-signing Kerley now looks a no-brainer, though for most teams he is at best a No. 3 receiver.

And, while he has not been given much of a chance to prove himself, Rod Streater – another player signed just before the season – has flashed enough to suggest he should be allowed the opportunity to try to earn a place on next year’s team.

Streater has caught 11 of his 19 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown and at least has a history of performing in the NFL, putting up 888 yards and four touchdowns back in 2013 with a bad Oakland Raiders team.

The same cannot be said for Quinton Patton, who was recently placed on injured reserve at the end of another year that has seen him flatter to deceive.

Patton has 408 yards on 37 catches with no touchdowns this year. He has arguably the best route-runner on the team, but the consistency has not been there, with a two-game spell in which he caught nine passes for 158 yards against New Orleans and Arizona followed up by him topping 30 yards just once since.

The former Louisiana Tech receiver has been given enough shots to prove himself. He hasn’t taken them. It’s time for the 49ers to let him go.

Defensive Linemen

The defensive line is the area where the 49ers have the most depth on their roster following the back-to-back first-round selections of Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner, but it is veteran Glenn Dorsey who has proven himself to be one of the more important pieces on that side of the trenches.

Dorsey’s return from injury brought about something of an improvement in the 49ers’ dreadful run defense and his play served as an indicator that, even at the age of 31, the 49ers should push to retain the services of a player who has the versatility to operate on both three and four-man fronts.

Chris Jones has been a surprisingly decent acquisition, showing himself to be a defender capable of drawing double teams and opening up holes for other players. He is worth keeping around to at least fight for a roster spot next year, but Tony Jerod-Eddie is not.

Jerod-Eddie was kept on the team ahead of Garrison Smith despite Smith having an excellent preseason. That move now looks even more bemusing with Jerod-Eddie having featured in just eight games all season.

Little more than an average rotational D-Lineman, there is little point keeping Jerod-Eddie around in place of younger, more talented players.

Inside Linebackers

The linebacker position, once the source of great pride for the 49ers, is now a source of sheer embarrassment for the team.

With NaVorro Bowman again sidelined through injury, the play the Niners have gotten at inside linebacker has been woeful.

The position is in desperate need of a revamp, and there is a case for all three of San Francisco’s soon-to-be unrestricted free-agent inside linebackers being let go.

Michael Wilhoite is a liability in coverage and is little better against the run. His time with the 49ers should be up. Nick Bellore has looked painfully out of his depth, but has enough value as a special teams player to remain on the team.

Gerald Hodges has been the 49ers’ best inside linebacker since Bowman went to injured reserve and is the most athletic of this trio but, after he missed the defeat to the Atlanta Falcons for a “violation of team rules”, there may be questions over his attitude going forward.

Hodges and Bellore are decent backup options worth retaining, but the 49ers need to make sure they are reserves when next season starts by adding to the position in the offseason.

Special Teams

Aside from one costly poor game against the Jets, Phil Dawson has been money in the bank for the 49ers.

The 41-year-old continues to be one of the more reliable kickers in the NFL and, as long as he wants to keep going, the 49ers should not hesitate in re-signing him.

