Madden Simulation for Texans at Patriots

For the second time this season, the Texans will head to New England to take on the Patriots. This will be the first meeting they have played against Tom Brady, who was suspended during the first meeting. How does Madden think the Texans fare?

The Texans have opened as one of the biggest underdogs in playoff history as they are 15 point underdogs. Still, as they say, Any Given Sunday (or Saturday in this case). Does the video game give the Texans a chance? Find out below:

Here’s an excerpt from the game summary:

You could tell that this result was a Madden 17 simulation because, for the longest time, Tom Brady and Brock Osweiler looked like equals. Neither were reaching the rousing level of success that they’re capable of at their peaks, while Brady was tossing up 3-and-outs like he was Brock Osweiler during the regular season. However, common sense finally prevailed as Tom Brady ended up lobbing up two touchdown passes for 216 yards on 20-37 passing. He wasn’t the cleanest as he could be on the day, but considering his QB counterpart was completing just 48% of his passes, threw for zero touchdowns, and was picked off three times, the New England Patriots had a lot of wiggle room.

If the Texans #1 ranked defense can hold Brady to a night like that, I think the coaches would be elated. The fact the Texans have put together such an amazing year on defense without J.J. Watt and plenty of other guys shows what a job Romeo Crennel has done. But against one of the best quarterbacks of all time, there will be next to no room for error.

Furthermore, the Patriots have the top scoring defense in the league, allowing just 250 points in the regular season–and the Texans contributed nothing to that total. So Brock Osweiler and the Texans offense will have to take advantage of every opportunity they get and not give the Patriots anything easy.

It will take nothing less than a perfect game to win, and the video games give Houston only a slightly higher chance of pulling it off than Vegas does.

