Luke Falk Returning to Washington State, Won’t Pursue NFL Draft in 2017

Quarterback Luke Falk was ranked 110th on the NFL Mocks big board leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft

Washington State fans are relieved Wednesday to learn their star quarterback Luke Falk would not pursue the NFL Draft this offseason. Instead, the junior will return to the Cougars for his senior season, looking to lead his team to their third-consecutive bowl game.

Just over 400 yards away sits the Washington State all-time passing record of 11,308, held by Falk’s former teammate Connor Halliday. Falk can enter the top-10 list of all-time passing yard leaders in FBS history should he remain healthy and productive in his senior season.

The quarterback is also just one touchdown short of tying Halliday’s record 90 touchdowns. Falk has thrown for 38 touchdowns in consecutive seasons since being named the starting quarterback prior to the 2015 season.

Falk made his announcement official through the Washington State football Twitter page in a written statement, pledging his support to the university.

Under Falk’s leadership, Washington State’s highest AP Poll ranking in 2016 mirrored the previous season’s #20 overall. A top-20 finish is the highest the program has seen since 2003.

Many NFL Draft analysts pegged Falk as a project quarterback best fit to develop under an established veteran. Projected to be taken on the second day of this years NFL Draft, Falk would have been a viable option for New Orleans, San Diego, or the New York Giants.

This years quarterback class is relatively weak, so the decision to return to school could ultimately hinder Falk’s draft stock. NFL Mocks ranked Falk the sixth-best quarterback in this years class behind names such as Deshaun Watson and Mitch Trubisky.

If Falk declares for the NFL Draft in 2018, he’ll face much stiffer competition. USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen, and Louisville’s Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson will all be eligible in that class.

This article originally appeared on