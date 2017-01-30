Lost Seasons: Reflections on recent Minnesota Vikings disappointments

After a season of immense let downs here is ranking of the 5 most disappointing season endings in Minnesota Vikings history since 1998.

Heading into Super Bowl week, it’s almost a distant memory to when the Minnesota Vikings were the favorite team, even over the Patriots, to play in the Super Bowl. The Atlanta Falcons are the NFC team tasked with dethroning Tom Brady on his quest to pretty much cement himself as the most legendary and prolific passer of all time. The Vikings fell short this season, but how much does this season hurt compared to previous seasons of pain in the last 20 years?

Everybody has heard the joke, Q) Why are the Vikings uniforms purple? A) If you have been choking for as long as they have you would be purple too! It’s the burden, the pain, and the monkey on the back of what has been an incredibly successful team throughout its history. The Vikings have more playoff appearances than 80% of other NFL teams and have never sealed the deal.

This writer has never seen the Vikings play in a Super Bowl, 3 NFC Championship game losses though… witnessed every minute. Two seasons ago the missed Blair Walsh field goal… Felt all the hopes and dreams a fan can muster all crushed in 5 seconds. This passed season, rode the high wave through the bye week, held on to the expectations and when the Indianapolis Colts came into town and smashed us in our own home… Felt the last breath of hope escape and the hope for the 2017 season at a fever pitch.

In reverse order these are the worst 5, for as the Rascal Flatts song goes “What hurts the most, was being so close”.

5. The 2016 implosion

The most recent burn is actually the least painful. It’s new, it stings, but it was a slow steady collapse.

The fact that until the decimation at the hands of Andrew Luck, the Vikings had a chance kept the fans in tune. It was amazing to watch the first 5 games and feel like the Minnesota Vikings were unbeatable. I don’t believe any team could have made it to 5-0 with all the injuries the team had sustained, the Vikings over achieved.

Teams though began rampaging on the depleted O-line. The fact that Sam Bradford is still alive is a testimony to the man because he took so many beatings, no man should have to endure that. Since the season unraveled slowly and doubt began to creep in fans minds, the pain will be a mere memory soon enough.

4. The Blair Walsh Project

The Minnesota Vikings are a chip shot away from beating the Seattle Seahawks and advancing to the Divisional Round… yep didn’t happen.

In a game where the Vikings defense played above it’s potential, the historical footnotes would have talked about how unbearably cold it was with below 0 windchills and how the Seahawks had torn apart the Vikings in their previous 2 seasons, but the Vikings prevailed off the foot of their reliable strong legged kicker. In what could have been a career defining kick to that point, Blair Walsh shanked his kick, and led to a career changing downward spiral.

Now no longer a Viking, above even all the fans, Blair Walsh must be wondering…What if?

3. 41- Doughnut

The 2000-2001 NFC Championship game featured the New York Giants facing the favored Minnesota Vikings.

Why does this Championship game hurt the least? It was pretty much over at halftime… The potent Minnesota Vikings offense only was able to manage 114 total offensive yards, New York Giants wide receiver Ike Hilliard had 155 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns. Daunte Culpepper completed only 13 of his 28 pass attempts and Randy Moss had only 2 receptions for 18 yards.

The game was so bad it had the Minnesota conspiracy crew trying to say that the New York Giants were intercepting the Minnesota Vikings playcalls.

2. Bounty Gate Bowl

The most disgusting game I think I have ever witnessed. The extreme levels of brutality brought on were noted by announcers on several occasions, the games outcome became even more controversial with the publicity surrounding Bountygate, and the players admitting to putting a bounty on Brett Favre for the game.

The real down turn for real Vikings fans begins with 2:42 remaining in the 4th quarter.. At the Saints 33 yard line, well within Ryan Longwells kicking range the Vikings were stuffed on 2 runs by Adrian Peterson and Chester Taylor. The story goes all downhill as the Vikings called a timeout with 19 seconds remaining, and Minnesota gets flagged for 5 yards for having 12 men in the huddle.

On what should have been a handoff to Adrian Peterson, Brett Favre tried in desperation to throw to make up yards but the pass was intercepted by Tracy Porter. The pick ended the drive and sent the game to overtime where the Minnesota Vikings offense never got to touch the ball.

1. We’re going to Miami

The ominous headline on a Vikings magazine that I still own. The Vikings were 11 point favorites. After Atlanta scored on its opening drive, the Vikings came right back and the electric rookie Randy Moss hauled in a 31 yard touchdown pass from Randall Cunningham.

Minnesota opened up a 13 point lead, but Atlanta started to pick up steam. After not missing a field goal all season long Gary Anderson came in with a chance to all but lock up the Vikings Super Bowl aspirations. Instead the Falcons drove down and scored the game tying touchdown. After the first 3 drives of overtime ended in punts, the Vikings were gifted a 52 yard booming punt that had the Falcons pinned at their own 9 yard line.

Instead of flipping the field the Vikings gave up a 70 yard drive to the Minnesota 21 yard line and it was a different Anderson, Morton Anderson of the Falcons who kicked the game winning field goal and left Minnesotans shattered and in tears. In what Fox called the 3rd most exciting NFC Championship game ever, the only reminder in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the famous picture of the crying ladies in Minnesota.

It wasn’t only ladies crying though. Many grown men were wrecks as the confetti was falling in the Metrodome. That day will be the day that the Vikings make amends for when they finally do hoist the Lombardi trophy. Maybe next year…

Do you agree with the list? Do any hurt more? Feel free to comment if there is anything I missed or got wrong. Feel free to make your voice heard in the comments below.

