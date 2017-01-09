Los Angeles Rams Should Avoid Hiring Mike Vrabel At All Costs

The Los Angeles Rams have received permission from the Houston Texans to interview linebackers coach Mike Vrabel as a candidate for their next head coach.

It’s been an interesting last couple of days for the Los Angeles Rams when it comes to all of the potential candidates to be their next head coach heading into the 2017 season. While some of the candidates the Rams have expressed interest in like Kyle Shanahan and Josh McDaniels shouldn’t come as a surprise, the team threw a curveball by asking the Houston Texans to interview Mike Vrabel.

Currently, Vrabel is the linebackers coach for the Texans, and will reportedly interview for the job once the team wraps up their Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots this weekend. The three-time Super Bowl champion is wrapping up his third season with Houston as an assistant, but when it comes to the possibility of Vrabel becoming the next head coach for a team that finished 4-12 in 2016, this would be a terrible idea for Los Angeles.

Nothing against Vrabel as he’s done a phenomenal job with assisting Houston’s defense over the last three years, but from an experience perspective, he’s nowhere close to being ready for a head coaching position. If anything, Vrabel seems like the type of assistant that needs at least one or two years of experience as a defensive coordinator before making the jump to head coach.

With that being said, just because the Rams are set to interview Vrabel doesn’t mean he’s going to end up being the next head coach since there’s no clear favorite for the head-coaching vacancy at this point. Hopefully, this is just one of those situations where Los Angeles is considering all of their options for the next head coach, and they’re just exploring what Vrabel brings to the table.

Otherwise, the Rams could be in for another long season in 2017, as the team would have to adjust to playing with a young quarterback in Jared Goff along with an inexperienced coach in Vrabel.

This article originally appeared on