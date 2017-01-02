Los Angeles Rams Request Permission to Interview Sean McVay From Washington Redskins

The Los Angeles Rams have requested permission from the Washington Redskins to interview offensive coordinator Sean McVay as a candidate for their next head coach.

After Sunday’s embarrassing 44-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the 2017 offseason is officially underway for the Los Angeles Rams, as the team is wasting no time with the interview process to find their next head coach. While there are numerous coordinators throughout the NFL that will be strong candidates over the next few weeks, it looks like the Rams are interested in Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Los Angeles has requested permission from Washington to interview McVay, who has been with the team since the 2010 season. Even though he doesn’t have any head coaching experience at the NFL level, McVay has worked his way up to being promoted to offensive coordinator with the Redskins in 2014 after starting off coaching the tight ends.

Rams have requested permission to interview Washington OC Sean McVay, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017

When looking at the progress made by Washington’s offense over the last couple of seasons, it’s obvious why a coordinator like McVay is such an attractive candidate. Even though Washington fell just short of making the playoffs this year, it’s tough to ignore the Redskins still ranked near the top of the league when it comes to offense, as Kirk Cousins has even seemed capable of being a top-10 quarterback at times.

If McVay can play a big role in helping Washington’s offense progress the way they have over the last couple of years, just imagine the potential that would be there to work with a young offense built around players like Jared Goff and Todd Gurley. This may only be one candidate, but keep an eye on the status of McVay over the next week or so as this is just the beginning of what is sure to be a fun coaching search for Los Angeles.

