Los Angeles Rams Must Contain Carlos Hyde During Week 16

Carlos Hyde managed to find the end zone twice when he faced the Los Angeles Rams back in Week 1.

Believe it or not, the Los Angeles Rams are actually favorites heading into Saturday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, and rightfully so since Chip Kelly‘s squad hasn’t recorded a win since opening weekend. Sadly, that one win by the 49ers happened to be against the Rams as they cruised to an easy 28-0 victory.

Back then, Blaine Gabbert was calling the shots under center as the quarterback did just enough to help the offense get by, but he wasn’t the true difference maker for the 49ers. In that game, it was Carlos Hyde that came up big for San Francisco in the ground game after finding the end zone twice while recording 88 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Even if Hyde and the 49ers don’t have much to play for this late in the season other than draft pick position, that still doesn’t mean the former Ohio State star won’t be motivated for another big game against the Rams. Hyde just needs another 50 rushing yards to become the 10th player in franchise history to break the 1,000-yard rushing mark, which is quite the accomplishment.

For a team that’s barely given their fan base anything to cheer about all season, at least Hyde has the opportunity to help end the year on a positive note if he can reach the 1,000-yard mark. Even if he does manage to achieve this milestone in Week 16, here’s to hoping the Rams can still end up on the winning end for the first time since Week 10 against the New York Jets.

This article originally appeared on