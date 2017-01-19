Los Angeles Rams Make Wade Phillips Hiring Official

The Los Angeles Rams officially announced the hiring of Wade Phillips on Thursday as the team’s new defensive coordinator.

After Gregg Williams accepted a job with the Cleveland Browns, it was only a matter of time before the Los Angeles Rams found their replacement at defensive coordinator under new head coach Sean McVay. On Thursday, the Rams made the hiring of Wade Phillips as the new defensive coordinator official, which should have fans excited for what’s in store for the 2017 season.

Throughout his career, Phillips has always been praised for his ability as a defensive mastermind, and even played a key role in helping the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl last February. In fact, the argument can be made if it wasn’t for Phillips getting the best out of the Broncos’ defense, they wouldn’t have been lucky enough to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Rams have announced the hiring of Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator. Here’s a statement from Sean McVay … pic.twitter.com/oWBCOds7M2 — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) January 19, 2017

Unfortunately, with Gary Kubiak announcing his retirement along with the team hiring former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as the new head coach, it was clear there was no longer room for Phillips in Denver. With that being said, one team’s loss is another team’s gain as Los Angeles hopes to see Phillips help the defense return to their dominant level after struggling at times throughout the 2016 season.

Lucky for Phillips, the new defensive coordinator will have the opportunity to work with one of the league’s top defensive players in Aaron Donald. From the hiring of McVay to Phillips officially coming on board, it’s good to see the Rams taking the necessary steps in the right direction to make sure they bounce back from this year’s 4-12 finish.

