Los Angeles Rams Hope Risk of Hiring Sean McVay Pays Off

After scheduling a second meeting one week following a successful interview, it seemed to be only a matter of time before the Los Angeles Rams named Sean McVay their next head coach. Now, it looks like the Rams have found themselves in the history book by making the former Washington Redskins offensive coordinator the youngest head coach ever.

The 30-year-old McVay was officially hired by Los Angeles on Thursday as he looks to help turn around an offense that finished at the bottom of the league in 2016 by averaging just 14 points per game. Between the addition of Jared Goff at quarterback along with Todd Gurley coming off a very successful rookie season, this was supposed to be the year in which the Rams’ offense showed improvement, but that obviously was far from the case.

Now, Los Angeles hopes the offensive background of McVay will help turn things around on offense to make the team contenders once again in the NFC West. The Rams already had high expectations for Goff after trading up in the 2016 NFL Draft to acquire the former California star, and after seeing McVay’s success with the development of Kirk Cousins, the team hopes to see similar results from their new head coach.

Of course, the circumstances are much different for McVay in Los Angeles when considering the weapons he was lucky enough to work with in Washington, but that doesn’t mean the head coach isn’t worth the risk. As bad as it sounds, any head coach will do a better job than Jeff Fisher did during his final season with the Rams, and for all they know, McVay’s knowledge could finally help the move the offense in the right direction.

Only time will tell when it comes to whether this decision will pay off for Los Angeles, but after seeing how successful he was during the previous three seasons in Washington, it’s tough for fans not to be excited over the hiring of McVay.

