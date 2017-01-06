Los Angeles Rams DT Earns Another Spot on 2016 AP All-Pro Team

For the second year in a row, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named to the AP All-Pro Team.

Despite how bad their 2016 season turned out to be, the Los Angeles Rams realize they are lucky for having one of the league’s top defensive stars on the rise in Aaron Donald. There was a reason why the former Pittsburgh standout was so high on the NFL Top 100 heading into the regular season, as Donald was fortunate enough to land on the AP All-Pro Team once again.

The Associated Press released the 2016 NFL All-Pro Team on Friday, and for the second year in a row, Donald was on the list after proving to be one of the toughest defensive tackles to defend. Even though they struggled at times towards the end of the year, the Rams’ defense seems talented enough on paper to have plenty of potential heading into next year, with Donald playing a big part in making that happen.

No surprise here: @RamsNFL DT Aaron Donald and P Johnny Hekker are once again AP All-Pros. #MobSquad — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) January 6, 2017

Along with Donald, it was good to see Johnny Hekker earning the honors for the AP All-Pro Team as well when considering he was the clear MVP for Los Angeles on Special Teams all season. As for Donald, he now has 28 sacks over the first three years of his career, all while managing to start 44 of 48 games.

Hopefully, Donald carries this success over to the 2017 season to help the Rams improve from what turned out to be a disastrous 4-12 finish this year.

