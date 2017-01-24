Los Angeles Rams: DeSean Jackson Isn’t The Right Buy

The Los Angeles Rams are in the market for a veteran wide receiver this offseason, but DeSean Jackson isn’t an ideal upgrade.

With a 4-12 record, the Los Angeles Rams were unquestionably a failure in 2016, finishing third in a division that may have been the most disappointing in football. The Rams would eventually fire Jeff Fisher after yet another below-average campaign, but the remarkable thing is that his unwillingness to start Jared Goff would have proved to be the better strategy.

Regardless of who started at quarterback for the Rams, the passing attack posed no threat to opposing defenses. Los Angeles finished dead last in the NFL with five yards per pass attempt, picking up where they left off in 2015 as the league’s least effective passing attack then as well.

The Rams added Pharoh Cooper and Tyler Higbee in the draft after selecting Goff first overall, but both rookie combined for just 25 catches. More offensive firepower is needed at the wide receiver position, because it’s a sad state of affairs when Kenny Britt, who wasn’t even the wide receiver that scored a big-money extension before the start of the season, is your team’s lone threat on offense.

ESPN.com’s Alden Gonzalez wonders if DeSean Jackson could remedy this problem, calling the Washington Redskins playmaker a “natural fit” for the Rams, citing Jackson’s connection with new head coach Sean McVay.

Jackson’s ability should never be called into question, because he is the best pure deep threat of our generation. For the third time in his career, Jackson led the league in yards per reception, and he topped 1,000 yards for the fifth time.

Although Jackson suffered shoulder and jaw injuries at points in 2016, he only missed one game. This allowed him to bounce back from a 2015 season in which he played in just nine games.

The injury risk that comes with signing Jackson is an issue the Rams must be wary of, because it’s a reminder that D-Jax is a bit of a luxury player. He can change the complexion of the game with just one play, yet he’s failed to reach five touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. How much can Jackson help a young, rebuilding team if he’s on the sidelines? How many snaps and targets can he feasibly command when accounting for his injury risk and the fact that he’s far more dangerous when he’s able to play in a more limited role?

When gushing over Jackson’s stats, it’s important to realize just how much talent the Redskins had around him in 2016. There were three pass-catchers in Washington with more receptions than Jackson, who finished second to Pierre Garcon in receiving yards on the team.

Jackson is the type of player who fits a sure-fire contender better. He is capable of being the team’s best receiver, but that may not be best for him as a 30-year-old. Not only does Jackson deserve a run with a contender for the career he’s had so far, but he would also have a quarterback that could do a better job of helping him down the field.

That said, the prospect of signing a player of Jackson’s caliber is enticing. He can seemingly win games on a single play. Moreover, he could help McVay extract the most out of Goff, much in the same way McVay and the Redskins pass-catchers have greatly boosted Kirk Cousins‘s value.

I do wonder if the Rams would be better off pursuing a wide receiver who can do more “grunt work.” The organization is probably still high on Tavon Austin, but how reliable is a player who averaged 4.8 yards per target this past season?

Someone like Jackson’s teammate in Washington, another impending free agent in Pierre Garcon Garcon, could be a better fit for the Rams. Like Jackson, Garcon has succeeded as a top option before, and he is capable of beating defenses deep.

But unlike Jackson, Garcon can do the dirty work as a wide receiver, quietly moving the chains and making others around him better. Few receivers make difficult catches in the air look as routine as Garcon, who is one of the toughest players at the position. Additionally, Garcon’s work after the catch is worth praising, seeing how he was 19th in yards after the catch in 2016.

If the Rams would like to sign a deep threat, they should consider going with a younger player like Kenny Stills, who added another efficient season to his resume. Stills looked much more effective under the direction of current Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase. If the Dolphins are unable to keep him, he could be the type of rising talent that Los Angeles can use to great effect. Although the Rams aren’t expected to re-sign Britt, a tandem of Britt and Garcon or Britt and Stills would be intriguing.

Aside from Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson is the biggest name at the wide receiver position headed for free agency. It’s almost a foregone conclusion that he will reach the open market, and Los Angeles should take a look at him. However, unless if his price tag is cheap or if the Rams have a plan to pair him with a wide receiver who can command more targets as an 11-13 yards per reception guy, then it would be best for them to focus on another option. Of course, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Rams are more desperate for receiver help than any other team in the league.

