Los Angeles Kings troll St. Louis, San Diego Chargers

The Los Angeles Kings got in on the trolling of the San Diego Chargers, throwing St. Louis sports fans under the bus as well.

With the news that the San Diego Chargers would be relocating to Los Angeles, plenty of NHL teams were getting in on the NFL trolling Thursday.

The Dallas Stars hammered the “Los Angeles Chargers” for their lame initial logo that was basically the Los Angeles Dodgers’ logo, only with more of a lightning bolt shaped line crossing the “A.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning cracked a joke about being “just friends” with the LA Dodgers, since the Chargers’ logo looked like a love child between the two.

As the Los Angeles Kings took on the St. Louis Blues Thursday night, the Kings’ social media team found a rare opportunity to troll not one, but TWO former NFL fan bases, and boy did they make the most of it.

With Los Angeles taking a 2-0 lead in the game, the Kings tweeted:

Los Angeles now leads St. Louis 2-0. …both in this game and in professional football teams. — #LAKings (@LAKings) January 13, 2017

Not only is this an indirect dig at San Diego Chargers fans who will have to watch their beloved football team move to hated L.A., but it was also a not so subtle troll job on St. Louis sports fans, who had to watch their beloved St. Louis Rams relocate to L.A. for the 2016 NFL season.

Karma didn’t quite catch up to the Los Angeles crowd Thursday night, as the Kings led the Blues 5-1 at the start of the third period, but it’s worth pointing out that the Rams’ first season in L.A. wasn’t really anything to brag about.

With Jeff Fisher being fired after a 4-9 start and the Rams finishing the season at 4-12 on a seven-game losing streak, it’s safe to say L.A. fans will have to wait awhile for a respectable NFL team. No. 1 overall draft pick Jared Goff only played in seven games, going 112-for-205 while throwing five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Excellent troll job, L.A., but with Los Angeles set to inherit a 5-11 Chargers team, perhaps we won’t have to wait too long to see karma kick back in.

