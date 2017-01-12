Los Angeles Chargers: You Would Have Done the Same

Blame Dan Spanos for the Chargers relocation, but what would you have done differently?

Fans across the NFL landscape are reacting harshly to the unsurprising news regarding the future of the Chargers. Nearly a year to the day that the Rams left St. Louis, the Chargers followed suit with a plan 365 days in the making.

Fans knew from day one of this process San Diego could not sustain this franchise much longer. Money dried up, attendance dwindled, and local business leaders failed to step up.

Everyone from the casual Chargers fan to ESPN’s Mike Greenberg has torn the decision made by owner Dean Spanos to shreds, calling him and the league “money grabbers and money grubbers.”

But honestly, we all would have done the same thing. Don’t kind yourself. If someone said they’d give you either $1 or $2 for something, anyone with a mind would take the higher amount.

Everyone says “why want more money when you’re worth $1.1 billion?” The same reason you took $2 over something worth half the amount.

Businessmen, heck, people don’t become successful by taking the lowest figure.

Every single person dreams of having unimaginable wealth. So don’t say you wouldn’t have done this move despite an empty, decrepit stadium in a market failing to succeed.

Maybe if Chargers fans showed up for games and didn’t have the lowest home game attendance in the league, their team wouldn’t have left.

And now, get ready for the Las Vegas Raiders. It’s happening. Oakland can not sustain a franchise, and the money is in Sin City. People will blame the Davis family when this move becomes official, but honestly; would you rather live in Las Vegas or Oakland? Would you rather have $1 or $2?

Don’t kid yourself, you would have made the same choices these owners made. And if you hadn’t, you wouldn’t have been in that position in the first place.

This article originally appeared on