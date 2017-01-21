San Diego-area church shares its dismay over Chargers’ move

The Chargers’ move from San Diego to Los Angeles has been fraught with gaffe after gaffe.

Whether it is the logo saga, the constant references to the team as from San Diego from within or the general klutziness of the shift, the Chargers have lost their juice.

And, now, they are also seemingly losing their religion … or at least those who pray for them in some corners.

A Baptist church in the San Diego-area community of Fallbrook, CA, appears to have delivered a message to one and all, courtesy of Reddit user pleasuretohaveinclas:

Doesn’t look like any Hail Marys will be answered in the short or long run.