Los Angeles Chargers Defense Gets Boost in Bradley

The Los Angeles Chargers just got better by hiring defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Gus Bradley coordinated the best defenses in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. That got him a head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And from 2013-2016, we found out that Bradley is a great defensive coordinator.

So he was relieved of his head coaching duties by the Jaguars this offseason. So afterwards, there was no shortage of suitors for his services as a defensive coordinator. And the Los Angeles Chargers are the team that won the Bradley sweepstakes.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that he agreed to terms with the Chargers to be their defensive coordinator. The AFC West is now on notice as the Chargers are ready to compete. And they have the personnel there to make his defense work.

They have great corners but suffered too many injuries at the position in 2016. With better health in 2017, their corners will be among the best in the NFL as a group. They have a chance to become one of the better secondaries in all of football too.

I mocked Ohio State safety Malik Hooker to the Chargers at No. 7 overall to take care of the back end. He’ll make up for the loss of Eric Weddle and give the Chargers a playmaker on the back end. Bradley is also inheriting a defensive front-seven that’s perfect for his hybrid 4-3 defense.

No. 3 overall 2016 pick Joey Bosa was great as a rookie with 10.5 sacks in 12 games. The 6’6″, 270-pounder is a great fit to be the team’s LEO but Bradley has options with him. Bosa can also play the base end and kick inside to rush the passer on passing downs. The Chargers just need to make sure they re-sign outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. The Chargers can still apply a franchise tag on the pass rusher so there are now worries there. Ingram fits as a LEO but he can also fit as a blitzing SAM in that defense.

Then you have P.J. Brown and Denzel Perryman as the off-the-line linebackers. Quarterback Philip Rivers will be getting receiver Keenan Allen back along with running back Melvin Gordon. So when Bradley improves this defense, the AFC West will have to watch out.

