Anthony Lynn just called his new team the ‘San Diego’ Chargers

The Chargers have gone through a wild past week or so. From moving to Los Angeles to unveiling a new highly criticized logo (which apparently isn’t their logo), to hiring Anthony Lynn as their new head coach, it’s been a crazy series of events.

On Tuesday, the bizarre start in their new city continued. Lynn was formally introduced at the StubHub Center – a 30,000-seat stadium where they’ll play their home games for the next two years – and he got off to a rough start.

“Folks, I am pumped. I am so proud to be the head coach of the San Diego, uh, L.A. Chargers. Oops.”

You can see his mistake at the 6:45 mark in the Periscope video below.

Introductory press conference for Head Coach Anthony Lynn https://t.co/K263qCnesa — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 17, 2017

It’s an easy mistake and one people are sure to make in the coming months. It happened with the Los Angeles Rams, and it’s sure to happen again with the Chargers. Hopefully, Lynn won’t be the one to slip up next time.