Locked on Chiefs – Seth Keysor’s plan for Pittsburgh

Kansas City is headed to a big playoff showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and both teams sound ready to play.

The Chiefs will be coming off their second bye week but have also taken a different approach to practice this week as they practiced on Monday morning. My guess is the coaches had the game plan ready to go and after taking a week off it was time to get ready to face a team that embarrassed them a little over 3 months ago.

The Chiefs had the second hardest strength of schedule of all of the playoff teams.

Oakland who is now at home and not resigning their coaches had the toughest schedule in the NFL when it came to the playoff teams. Kansas City went on the road and beat both conference champions from a year ago with tough fought wins against the Carolina Panthers and in Denver against the Broncos. The Chiefs also swept the best division in football. Kansas City also had games against the Falcons and the Saints and came out of both with victories. This team is very battle tested.

The key to being ready on Sunday could lie in the health of the two teams. Kansas City is coming off of a bye and should have their active roster healthy and ready to go on Sunday. The Steelers should also be in a good situation with most of their injuries but they will have an extra game of wear and tear that adds up over the course of the year.

