Locked on Chiefs – Seth Keysor on final game and beyond

The Kansas City Chiefs leadership has made their way South to find the next class of Chiefs.

One of the biggest events of the offseason is happening right now in Mobile Alabama. The Senior Bowl started off earlier this week and will play on Saturday and it is something the Chiefs pay heavy attention to. John Dorsey and company are down in Mobile looking at the incoming class of players for the NFL. One riser on the day was Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp. the 6-4, 305 lb offensive lineman got off to a great start in Mobile. Lamp played outside at offensive tackle in college but looks to have elite upside as a left guard at the next level. His movement skills should catch the Chiefs scouts collective eye.

The AFC West was recognized as the best division of quarterbacks.

Six Chiefs players are practicing in Orlando right now getting ready for the parable that will be this weekend as well. One edition added to the AFC roster this week was Philip Rivers. This makes all four in AFC West quarterbacks Pro Bowlers or alternates. This is very interesting to see given some of the QB play in the AFC West from the Broncos and the Chiefs. While some of the division’s quarterbacks struggled in 2016, particularly Denver’s Trevor Siemien and Now-Los Angeles’ Philip Rivers, their efforts still garnered them the nod and completed the division’s sweep.

