Locked on Chiefs – Seth Keysor on Alex Smith and Run defense

Chiefs staff gets right to work on preparing for Divisional game

Andy Reid, Alex Smith, Jeremy Maclin, and Dontari Poe talked with the media on Tuesday. All of the players are off for the rest of the week and will return after the games are played this coming weekend. Reid has stated that the Chiefs have already began prep work for all of their possible opponents by Tommy Brashear. It will be ready in the next couple of days and then the coaches will work on game plans while the players are on their bye week.

The players that spoke with the media all stated how excited they were to be able to get a home playoff game for the fans. Maclin stated he wanted to play in front of the fans at Arrowhead and give back to them for all they have given to the team. The Chiefs are in position to give Kansas City a deep playoff run and the players are focused and will soon be very rested as well. The Chiefs will be the healthiest they could possibly be when they play in two weeks and Spencer Ware and Justin Houston are expected to be ready to play. KC is in a great position to make a big splash this year.

