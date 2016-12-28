Locked on Chiefs – Seth Keysor is back for Broncos Film

AFC comes down to the wire for post-season seedings

The Chiefs go into San Diego, for possibly the last time, with their postseason seeding on the line. There are a number of scenarios in play, but the team will be partially responsible for their seeding anyway it falls.

With a win over the Chargers and a Denver win over the Raiders, Kansas City would take the #2 seed and get a bye in the opening round. This best-case scenario was once a longshot but has become more relevant with the injury to Derek Carr.

The most likely outcome is that the Chiefs will end up the #5 seed and travel to Houston to play the Texans for the fourth time in two seasons. The texans have changed quite a bit since the Chiefs lost badly to them early in the season. If this is their first-round matchup, they should be a favorite going in.

Keep an eye out for Rex

An interesting and controversial coach was fired on Tuesday. Rex Ryan was relieved of his duties in Buffalo. Ryan, who Bob Sutton worked for in New York, could be considered for head coaching vacancies this offseason. His best move would be to return to the Defensive coordinator ranks and join a contender. Could a Rex Ryan and Andy Reid partnership work in Kansas City? Many things would have to happen, but it would be an intriguing coaching staff to have.

