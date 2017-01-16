Locked on Chiefs – Playoff road ends as KC wheels come off

What a heartbreaking end to an otherwise brilliant season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs come off the bye and lay an egg offensively outside of two drives. Say what you want about Alex Smith and Eric Fisher but the blame for this game lies squarely on the shoulders of Andy Reid. He shows glimpses of being one of the best play calling minds to ever be in the NFL (see the Chiefs first drive) but then he goes through the rest of the game going back to being conservative expecting his defense to hold one of the best offensive trios in the game in check all night.

There will be plenty of time to dissect what went wrong for Kansas City throughout the Steelers game but there are several big items that must be addressed in the offseason. One of the biggest areas that may need to be addressed is on the defensive side of the ball. The defensive play calling was suspect at best in key moments of the game. Justin Houston is a fantastic player but expecting him to cover anyone much less the best wide receiver in football is a joke.

Kansas City has a lot to be proud of for how they fought through injuries throughout the entire season.

The biggest questions moving forward is how will the team change in the offseason. KC has a lot of free agents but mostly on the defensive side of the ball. Eric Berry and Dontari Poe may have played their last snaps as Chiefs and if that is the case that could be the biggest let down of all.

