Locked on Chiefs – PFF’s Mike Renner talk KC Super Bowl

With the Kansas City Chiefs out on a bye week this week it is quiet, but there is some news coming out of Arrowhead.

Tyreek Hill was named special teams player of the month for the month of December. With two TD’s on special teams returns, Hill helped the Chiefs earn two divisional victories in back to back weeks.

Hill joins Tamarick Vanover as the only Chiefs rookies to win a Player of the Month Award. Vanover got his award in 1995. Hill’s production on special teams this year has been huge and has been a significant factor in the Chiefs success. Hill has earned three AFC player of the week awards in 2016 to go with the December monthly award. Vanover was also the last NFL rookie to accomplished that goal.

The Chiefs staff could be in high demand as the coaching carousel gets spinning.

One of the biggest stories that will affect KC in the coming year is Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub interviewing for the Broncos and Chargers head coaching jobs. On Thursday night it sounds like the Denver Broncos could be leaning toward Vance Joseph as their future head coach. If they hire Joseph it will be the end of the Wade Phillips defense in Denver. That outcome would be welcome in Kansas City for keeping Toub from the helm in Denver. It is important to note that the Broncos have received permission to interview Toub and are scheduled to talk with him this weekend.

In San Diego, the story may be different. According to multiple reports, including NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and SiriusXM’s Alex Marvez, the Chargers brass is happy with the offensive staff. The leadership is focused on finding their next Head Coach from the candidate pool of defensive and special teams coaches. If true, Toub would certainly be very high on the Chargers list. San Diego has requested and been granted permission to interview Toub. Scheduling for that interview is not clear at this point.

