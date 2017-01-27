Locked on Chiefs – Nearly elite defensive depth chart

Without question, the Chiefs have their 2017 starter on the roster in Alex Smith.

Even a few days ago that statement that was not necessarily going to be true. Andy Reid recently made an appearance on the Mike and Mike show on ESPN. Reid was asked a number of questions and two things, in particular, stood out.

Reid stated no uncertain terms that Alex Smith is the quarterback he plans to have at the helm of the squad next season. He left no question in making the statement, “I’m lucky enough to have Alex Smith, who I think is phenomenal and still can play”. Read went further in praising his quarterback for another Pro Bowl selection saying, “He’s our quarterback, by the way, and he’s right here at the Pro Bowl so I think we’re going to keep him”.

Andy Reid still keeps ties and gets opinions from Holgrem-era colleague.

Another tidbit that was interesting, was that Reid still has a standing relationship with ESPN analyst Jon Gruden. Having coached together under Mike Holmgren in Green Bay, it appears that the two remain very man close. Gruden is renowned for his offensive play-calling and still gives Reid feedback on his play design in Kansas City.

Reid even went on to say that he references Gruden’s work with his Quarterback Camp. So is this offseason goes on, watching Gruden’s show on the quarterback class may actually give some insight as to how the Chiefs Head Coach and organization feel about the class. Reid clearly values Gruden’s opinion.

