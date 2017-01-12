Locked on Chiefs – Matt Williamson breaks down the Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs are at full strength heading into the divisional game this weekend.

Andy Reid came out and let the media know that the entire roster was able to practice. While that’s true, there were a few notes. Justin Houston and Tamba Hali were both limited participants in practice Wednesday. Houston was listed as a limited because of his sore left knee. While nothing is certain, it seems Houston will not be 100% when the team plays the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thursday’s and Friday’s practice may give us an idea of how much Justin Houston may be able to play. Even if he is only able to play a portion of snaps against Pittsburgh, Houston is capable of making an impact. Not only can he do so with his own play, the Steelers will have to pay particular attention to Houston, but his presence allows his teammates to excel. Dee Ford, Tamba Hali and Frank Zombo will have to make the most of their opportunities.

On the positive side, both safety Eric Berry and running back Spencer Ware were able to practice fully.

Berry has had tightness in his Achilles tendon. His practice seems to remove concern over a significant injury there. Berry will likely be used all over the field to try and slow the Pittsburgh big three; Ben, Brown, and Bell. Ware has been battling a rib injury and did not play in week 17 in San Diego. Charcandrick West filled in admirably but against a hard-hitting team like Pittsburgh, Ware’s style of running is hard to replace. Kansas City will need him on Sunday to batter the Steelers defense and chew time off the clock.

