Locked on Chiefs – Matt Derrick’s insider preview of Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs practiced as a full team Thursday in preparation for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chiefs fans have a lot to be thankful for after every Chiefs player on the active roster practiced in full on Thursday. Yes, that includes Justin Houston and Tamba Hali. The Chiefs are getting healthy at the best possible time and should be in fantastic shape for the game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was an important sign to see Houston, in particular. With Friday’s walkthrough a low-impact day, he is past the biggest hurdle of the week. While it bears watching Friday’s practice report for signs of swelling in Houston’s knee, he should be ready to play Sunday.

The Chiefs dodge bullet as the possible hiring of Dave Toub in Denver falls short

Dave Toub is an elite special teams coach and deserves a shot at a head coaching position. He is also an enormous part of the success this coaching staff has had to this point in Kansas City. KC appears to have lucked out and may yet retain Dave Toub.

Tout interviewed for two open head coaching positions. Unfortunately, both were with rival AFC West teams. Luckily, both positions were filled Wednesday and Toub is still with Kansas City. The Denver Broncos hired Vance Joseph as they next head coach, while the newly uprooted L.A. Chargers (that felt weird) hired Anthony Lynn as their first Los Angeles-based head coach of the new era.

Toub will get his shot, but thankfully for Chiefs Kingdom, he doesn’t have it yet.

