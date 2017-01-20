Locked on Chiefs – Matt Derrick last take on 2016 Chiefs

The Denver Broncos did hire away a Kansas City Chief’s assistant coach after all this offseason.

John Elway has had his flirtation with the Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub. Toub was interviewed for the Broncos head coaching position though he ultimately did not get offered that role. But after hiring Vance Joseph as their head coach, the Broncos were able to lift another member of the Chiefs staff.

On Thursday, it was announced that the Denver Broncos have hired Brock Olivo as their special teams coordinator. He served as the assistant special teams coach under Dave Toub with the Chiefs. This move is sure to bring a new edge to the Broncos special teams play in 2017. This will go a long way to fortify the special teams group in Denver as they begin rebuilding.

The Green Bay Packers appear to have a number of candidates if their General Manager position does open up.

Current Packers executive Eliot Wolf took his name out of the running for the General Manager position with the San Francisco 49ers. It was reported Thursday. Wolf reportedly signed a new deal to remain the Packers Director of Football Operations. Though the new deal is for his current position, he remains one of the leading candidates to replace Ted Thompson should he leave the organization.

Another leading candidate is the Chiefs’ John Dorsey. This new development along with Wolf’s family ties to the franchise would seem to indicate Dorsey’s chances of becoming the Packers general manager have taken a hit. For Chiefs fans, the news could not have been better.

