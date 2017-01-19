Locked on Chiefs – Looking at offseason with Seth

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a little extra spending money this offseason. Will it be enough?

The Chiefs will roll over 5 million dollars in cap space into 2017. They have several free agents that they will need to address in the coming months, namely Eric Berry & Dontari Poe. Daniel Sorenson, Albert Wilson, and Cairo Santos are also RFA that will need to be tendered if the Chiefs would like to do so. The free agency period will likely be quiet until an agreement or an impasse becomes clear in the cases of Poe and Berry. Recent speculation has Poe’s market value falling slightly while Berry’s remains at a very high level.

The Divisional playoff game proved expensive for one Chiefs’ opponent.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis has been fined $24,000 for his hit on Chris Conley. This hit was a direct shot on a defenseless receiver and went to the head of the receiver. Conley struggled to get back on his feet initially and spent a good while on the ground be examined by the Chiefs’ medical staff. He was able to come back into the game a couple of plays after walking off under his own power. This also means that it cost Sean Davis more money to play that game then he made for that day.

