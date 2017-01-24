Locked on Chiefs – KC rolls up the AFC Pro Bowl roster

The Kansas City Chiefs had a banner day for their special teams units.

As the NFL gets ready for the two-week run-up to the Superbowl, the focus turns to the elite rosters of the Pro Bowl. The Chiefs coaching staff has been tapped to coach the AFC Conference team. As players prepare for the Pro Bowl, a number of alternatives have been elevated to The rosters. The Chiefs Alex Smith got the notice last week he would be attending and on Monday the Chiefs got another player onto the Pro Bowl roster.

Linebacker DJ Alexander was promoted to the AFC Squad. Special teams coach Dave Toub referred to him as the Chiefs’ “special teams ace”. Alexander is replacing the New England Patriots Matt Slater as he prepares for the Super Bowl. Alexander makes the postseason honor in just his second year as a pro out of Oregon State. This also gives Kansas City six players on the Pro Bowl team and that doesn’t include Eric Berry who declined to play.

With a look to the future, the Chiefs make contract move to shore up special teams.

On Monday the Chiefs also made a commitment to long snapper James Winchester, signing him to a contract extension. Winchester has played two seasons in Kansas City since replacing Thomas Gafford. He came into the league for Philadelphia out of the University of Oklahoma.

Winchester played a full season in 2016 despite the tragic loss of his father who was killed in November. Winchester makes up one-third of the special teams triangle with Cairo Santos and Dustin Colquitt.

