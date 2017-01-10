Locked on Chiefs – KC at full strength and gunning for Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs got fantastic news on Monday from head coach Andy Reid.

The entire Chiefs active roster are healthy and ready for practice tomorrow. That means that Justin Houston, Spencer Ware and Phillip Gaines will be ready to go this week. Kansas City’s health headed into a Steelers rematch should be huge. This is the reason you sat Houston the last several weeks of the season for Kansas City. Get him as healthy as he can be to go after Roethlisberger and set the edge against Bell. KC is going to struggle to contain Pittsburgh if they can’t stop the run and Houston can go a long way to helping them contain Bell.

Kansas City’s offense has to continue to be much more potent than it was in week 4 against the Steelers.

The Chiefs offense has been much better as of late as they keep getting more and more help from the playmakers that they have all over the offense. Jeremy Maclin is hitting his stride now and Travis Kelce is on a monster tear and will demand being double teamed. Tyreek Hill needs to play more than the 50% of snaps that he’s played most of the games this season. I’m not saying he needs a lot more touches than he’s gotten but he should be used as a decoy a lot as well. Kansas City’s ability to go over the top with Hill should help the Chiefs get the running game going as well with Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West.

Get Locked On Chiefs early! Subscribe on AudioBoom or on iTunes

Locked on Chiefs is a daily podcast show that drills down to the bottom line and gives you a 360-degree view of the Kansas City Chiefs. Take a few minutes to hear about your Chiefs each day. We’ll cover the offseason, the draft and all the way to the Super Bowl and want to cover the topics you want to hear about. So reach out to us on twitter @LockedOnChiefs with questions and for up to the minute analysis and episode information.

Thanks, Addicts!

This article originally appeared on